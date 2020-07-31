Enter To Win Savage 110 High Country Rifle Prize Package!

How to Become a 2A First Responder

Volunteer to Defend Your Rights
Written By Dave Workman
A couple of months ago, the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and its sister organization, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA), hired perhaps the top man in grassroots activist recruitment.

Glen Caroline, who spent almost three decades with the National Rifle Association, joined those groups as Director of External Affairs. He hit the ground running and — working with SAF Founder Alan Gottlieb and his son Andrew Gottlieb — set up a project dubbed “Second Amendment First Responder.” For the two organizations, it has strong potential to build and expand their footprints in the gun rights community.

What is a “Second Amendment First Responder?” According to Caroline, who spoke with Insider Online via telephone, “It’s a premier volunteer program for those who want to increase their activism in defense of the Second Amendment.”

That’s not just boilerplate rhetoric. The program gets activists involved at the grassroots level as “force multipliers.” That is, volunteers recruit others to expand and network with yet more gun owners-turned-activists across the landscape via personal interaction, social media and whatever it takes.

The timing is critical. With local and national elections coming up in about three months — in many cases primaries are much sooner — this kind of networking and coordination can energize and mobilize gun rights voters.

While SAF doesn’t get involved in elections, CCRKBA works with activists and has been involved in issues. Neither group endorses candidates, but by establishing a network of activists, the goal is to get gun owners “in the game.” And from all indications, it’s beginning to work.

To sign up, visit SAF.org and navigate to the “Protect Your Rights” column, where you’ll find right at the top of the menu “2A First Responders.”

www.saf.org/grassroots

New Edition Of Firearms Guide

Insider Online received a note from Impressum Media, publisher of the Firearms Guide series of reference guides, advising that the 11th edition has been published as a flash drive and digital combo.

According to publisher Chris Mijic, “The New Firearms Guide Flash Drive 11th Edition is published on a super-fast 16GB flash drive. This new Flash Drive 11th Edition is so small that you can carry it on a key chain. It is the world’s largest searchable guns and ammo reference guide that presents over 77,000 antique and modern firearms, air guns and ammunition from 1,300 manufacturers worldwide. It covers all types of guns from the oldest black powder muskets to American classic guns to the newest 2020 guns from 55 countries.”

He says gunsmiths should appreciate the new edition because it has more than 8,000 printable high-resolution firearm schematics and blueprints.

Users can find guns by caliber, action, type of stock, production year and/or country of origin with specs, prices and images.

Pricing is $39.95 for access to the guide for one year.

https://www.firearmsguide.com

Texas Rangers Honored

Texas Rangers are part of American folklore, and certainly part of Lone Star State history. No other state has an outfit like the Rangers, which may be the oldest surviving law enforcement agency in the country

Recently, SIG SAUER worked with the Former Texas Ranger Foundation to produce a “Texas Ranger Edition P320” pistol, with a portion of sales going to the foundation for its work to support the historical preservation and values of the famous law enforcement agency.

This special edition of the semi-auto, striker-fired 9mm P320 is a full-size model with 4.7” barrel and overall length of 8 inches. It is fitted with SIGLITE tritium night sights and comes with two 17-round steel magazines.

Further, each pistol has a special TXR (Texas Ranger) serial number, a custom-engraved Nitron slide with a Texas Ranger badge inscribed on the top of the slide and the inscription “One Riot, One Ranger” on the right side front. The package also includes a commemorative Texas Ranger challenge coin molded in the likeness of a Ranger badge.

According to Tom Taylor, SIG SAUER’s chief marketing officer and executive vice president of commercial sales, the standard P320 is in service with officers in all 13 divisions within the Texas Department of Public Safety, including the Rangers.

The pistol is now available and shipping through TALO distributors.
https://www.sigsauer.com/press-releases/sig-sauer-releases-texas-ranger-limited-edition-p320-full-size-pistol

New .380 ACP Defense Load

There’s a new .380 ACP load in the Federal Premium Hydra-Shok Deep series that delivers reliable and consistent penetration beyond the FBI-recommended 12-inch minimum in bare gel — something not seen by similar competitor loads.

This puts hideout handguns such as the Ruger LCP, Walther PPK, Smith & Wesson M&P380 Shield EZ and other compact semi-autos on a higher level as a fight stopper. And it definitely puts the .380-caliber pistol on the list for meeting the first rule of a gunfight: Have a gun.

The new load reportedly delivers 1,000fps from the muzzle, which got our attention. According to Federal, the bullet can penetrate 13-13.5” in bare gel, and up to 14” through heavy clothing with full expansion.
https://www.federalpremium.com/handgun/premium-personal-defense/personal-defense-hydra-shok-deep/11-P380HSD1.html

Picked The Wrong Target

When an armed Florida homeowner confronted three home invaders in a narrow hallway, he permanently stopped two of them and seriously wounded the third, who fled the home only to be stopped and held by an armed neighbor until police arrived.

Buried in coverage of this story was a remark by Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, who observed, “The victim in this case was exercising his Second Amendment right to protect himself in his home.”

Killed in this encounter were Luis Casado and Khyle Durham, both 21, according to Fox News. The third suspect was identified as 19-year-old Jeremiah Trammel. WTSP News said he was taken to the hospital and he is being charged with two counts of second-degree homicide and one count of home invasion robbery. According to Sheriff Nocco, Trammel is being held responsible for the deaths of his two cohorts because they were killed during a criminal act in which he was involved.

Surprise of surprises, Trammel has a criminal record, and his deceased companions also had criminal records.

And here’s some information for gun owners. The homeowner apparently is a “gun enthusiast who posts pictures of his firearms to social media” and believes his home was targeted because of his social content. That probably won’t happen again.

https://www.foxnews.com/us/florida-homeowner-shoots-home-intruders-sheriff
https://www.wtsp.com/article/news/local/pascocounty/pasco-homeowner-shoots-armed-intruders-home-invasion/67-202ec38a-761e-48e0-be15-5b95978a91ed

