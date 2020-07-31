How to Become a 2A First Responder

A couple of months ago, the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and its sister organization, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA), hired perhaps the top man in grassroots activist recruitment.

Glen Caroline, who spent almost three decades with the National Rifle Association, joined those groups as Director of External Affairs. He hit the ground running and — working with SAF Founder Alan Gottlieb and his son Andrew Gottlieb — set up a project dubbed “Second Amendment First Responder.” For the two organizations, it has strong potential to build and expand their footprints in the gun rights community.

What is a “Second Amendment First Responder?” According to Caroline, who spoke with Insider Online via telephone, “It’s a premier volunteer program for those who want to increase their activism in defense of the Second Amendment.”