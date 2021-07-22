My longtime buddy Dick Burnett coined the phrase “lead hose” in reference to the Ruger 10/22 semiautomatic rifle, a .22-caliber prize quite possibly the most popular rimfire on the planet.

It’s got to be the most customized smallbore around, with aftermarket stocks, barrels and magazines available from more outfits than one can name. I remember one SHOT Show some years ago when I strolled the “miles of aisles” and found no less than a dozen different companies offering some kind of modified, tricked-out, re-stocked, re-barreled and scoped variations promising superb accuracy and reliability.

Ruger itself has offered enough different models over the years to make me drool a bit, so when I finally got one of my own many years ago, I decided to put the hype to the test. This is where Burnett comes into the story.

We were scouting deer up on a ridge southwest of Ellensburg, a college town in central Washington along Interstate 90 about 100 miles east of Seattle. I hadn’t had the 10/22 very long and had tucked it into a padded case behind the seat. This being state land with nobody within a couple of miles, I broke out the .22 and we started shooting.

My choice of scopes turned out to be perfect. It’s a Bushnell 1.75-4X32mm mounted with Weaver rings and once we had it zeroed, we could hit anything. Fir cones, larger pine cones, old soda cans some jerks had left (we picked them up!) and I believe there was a bottle cap; it all became shootable.

