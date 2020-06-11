Being a firearms owner comes with responsibility. Not only must you maintain its operation with regular cleaning, but you must also safely protect them from unwanted access by children, friends and criminals.

Securing firearms requires more than stashing them and their ammunition out of sight in the hall closet or under the bed. To keep firearms safe, one needs a safe — or multiple safes.

I personally have a number of safes throughout my house that store my long guns and handguns, as well as a small safe in the console of my pickup. When I travel, I can lock up my carry piece, do my business and hit the road.

You could say I have a bit of experience with safes, so it should be no surprise Hornady Security’s new RAPiD Safe Ready Vault caught my eye when announced at this year’s SHOT Show.