A Word About UCR Data

The FBI has a lengthy statement about its Uniform Crime Report data, but it’s not a caveat.

Briefly, the agency says its reporting program “serves as the national repository for crime data collected by law enforcement. Its primary objective is to generate reliable information for use in law enforcement administration, operation, and management.”

However, one thing the data doesn’t do is attempt to mislead anyone by painting either a rosy or dour picture. These are the raw numbers, and you’re stuck with them.

https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/ucr/a-word-about-ucr-data.pdf/view