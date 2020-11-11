Holosun & Shield Sights Update Leading Pistol Optics
Holosun X2 Series & Shield RMS2
Gone are the days of wondering if you should mount an optic on your pistol. With most new-production handguns sporting pre-cut slides and adapter plates to accept the many red dots on the market, the question now is, “Which optic will you choose?”
Household names for quality optics, Holosun and Shield Sights recently announced updates to popular red dot models for pistols, each improving upon previous designs with a focus on user experience.
Holosun X2 Series
Including various red dot models, Holosun X2 optics will feature an innovative ‘Lock Mode’ in addition to their existing Auto (Solar Failsafe models only) and Manual Mode functions that will prevent inadvertent setting changes when carrying or the equipped pistol is being drawn/fired. Brightness settings buttons have also been resized accordingly to further prevent accidental changes.
While not an entirely new feature, the Lock Mode being adapted from previous law enforcement red dot pistol models, it does offer private citizens and competitive shooters the same user-friendly benefit.
In addition to the Lock mode, X2 series optics will feature a side-mounted battery compartment, enabling users to change the battery without having to remove the optic from the pistol and risk losing zero and time on the range.
The Holosun X2 series includes the following models: HS407C X2, HE407C-GR X2, HS407CO X2, HS507C X2, HS507C-GR X2, HS407K X2, HS507K X2, HE508T-RD X2 and HE508T-GR X2. MSRP ranges from $300-500, depending on model.
For more info: holosun.com
Shield Sights RMS2
Designed specifically for the competition market, the original Shield Sights Reflex Mini Sight (RMS) featured a side-compartment battery tray and thin lens housing for ease of use and minimal distraction when shooting. However, as red dots have become increasingly popular among law enforcement, military and those who conceal carry, Shield Sights has updated the design to optimize performance and meet a different set of criteria, creating the new RMS2.
Available with a 4 or 8 MOA dot, the aerospace-grade aluminum RMS2 features a thicker, stronger housing than its predecessor while still maintaining a thin and low-profile footprint. To further increase durability, the battery tray was removed in favor of a traditional bottom compartment with improved battery contacts for reliable operation and super-fast automatic brightness adjustment.
MSRP is $430 for either model.
For more info: shieldpsd.com