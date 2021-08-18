Holosun HE407K-GR X2 Self-Defense Pistol Optic

How many times have you anxiously awaited your traffic light to turn red? Likely zero.

Holosun’s HE407K has turned green, or rather its reticle has, setting a new standard for self-defensive pistol optics. This wavelength change supplements the 6 MOA reticle standard in the 407 series. Why does a color matter? Isn’t it just preference?

According to Holosun, “A green reticle appears brighter to the human eye than standard red at the same intensity.” Combined with a larger reticle and greater ability to be seen in daytime light conditions makes this new offering appealing for everyday carry.

A single 1632 battery powers the Super Green LED for up to 50,000 hours. Don’t worry, it’s not constantly on. A feature called “Shake Awake” sends the optic into a sleep mode when not in use, increasing the life and effectiveness of the battery.