Hold the Phone!

Too Much Magnification

I too have failed to see game almost begging for a bullet. The eye may seek a bigger or smaller image than the animal presents, or a different color or shape. Then there’s the helpful guide or partner, screeching “right by that tree!” — hand jabbing toward a slope with enough timber to build a fleet of Spanish galleons and four Seattle sub-divisions. Urgency seems to drop a veil.



When there’s no time for the bino, you should find the beast in your scope as quickly as you see it with your naked eye. Too much magnification makes the task hopeless. A 4-16x scope set at the low end has a field of about 30 feet at 100 yards. At 16x, figure 7 or 8 feet, which is a small sliver of Colorado indeed! The client who savaged his scope dial trying to find the deer loafing through sage would have upped his odds by carrying the sight at 4x.



High magnification, if you must indulge, makes sense only after you’re in position, ready to fire.



Modern scopes are much like smart phones — increasingly sophisticated and costly, with enough functions to control the earth’s rotation, if only you keep dialing, scrolling and punching buttons. Hunters would see more game if they paid more attention to the cover than to their hardware. They’d shoot faster with more primitive sights.



Early hunting scopes were simple tubes whose lenses magnified images two or three times. After coatings boosted brightness (1930s), tubes were fog-proofed (1940s) and reticles stayed centered during W/E adjustment (1950s), scopes offered hunters all they needed in a sight at attractive prices. In 1957 you could buy a 4x Lyman All American for $49.50. The Bear Cub series later snared by Redfield had a 4x at $59.50. Leupold’s Mountaineer cost $79.50, while the $45 Weaver K4’s sold to the walls.

