Not Another One!
In our last installment, we discussed a guy who walked into a famous Bellingham, Wash. sporting goods store and retail gun shop to hammer his way into a center-of-mass gunshot wound.
The Evergreen State doesn’t have a corner on the knucklehead market, but for some reason, the current winter season is producing a bumper crop.
In Seattle, there’s a guy who was scheduled to make his first court appearance earlier this week after being arrested following a chase through the downtown area while at the wheel of a stolen truck. The truck was taken at gunpoint and our hero in this drama is someone who should not have had a gun because — you guessed it — he’s a convicted felon.
At the time of this truck theft, the suspect had, according to the Prosecutor’s office, a “pending” case involving another auto theft. His record includes convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree in 2019, at least two car thefts in 2016, and he had been released in January from a Department of Corrections work release program. He had been serving time for burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.
But it gets even better than that! One of the arresting officers recognized this guy as the same boob he’d busted on Jan. 21 for stealing a FedEx vehicle, according to court documents.
Oh, did we mention that during his most recent encounter with law enforcement, he had “suspected” meth in his pocket?
Now, the firearm this guy was packing was identified as a “black G-Force shotgun.” Compared to the unmodified GF3P model, the gun’s barrel had been shortened and the stock cut off at the pistol grip, but since this guy had seven prior felonies, he couldn’t have it even if it were of legal dimensions.
Insider is trying to get information on the origin of the gun. The suspect sure didn’t buy it legally.
Sources:
https://spdblotter.seattle.gov/2021/02/03/wednesday-morning-pursuit-in-ballard-ends-in-crash-along-seattle-waterfront/
https://gforcearms.com/firearms