Hide ‘N Seek

By the end of this year, if the numbers continue climbing as they have, more than 700,000 active Washington CPLs will be in circulation. We’ll see if this translates to a decline in crime, or maybe a decline in the number of people willing to commit crimes for fear of getting plugged by their intended victim.

It will definitely mean the smallest western continental state with the second highest population will be rather well armed. For a politically “blue” state, this is a stunner.

At this writing, the state had issued more than 55,000 new licenses since January. Figure in the rising violent crime, including homicides, in major cities and this is a reason people all over the country are arming up; somewhere in the neighborhood of 22 million nationwide — not including the number of people in 25 states with permitless carry who are now packing without the need of a permit or license.

That’s an impressive number of armed private citizens. They evidently were tired of “defund the police” efforts around the country, so they’ve done something besides vote last month. Their ranks are expanding, in Washington and across the country.