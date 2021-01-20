“It’s adorable,” were the enthusiastic words out of my daughter’s mouth spying the Heritage Barkeep during a designated .22 day at the range. Being my first exposure to a Heritage Arms .22, I admit I was impressed! Being so affordably priced, let’s just say expectations weren’t high.

Picking it up, pawing it, and then actually shooting it, my eyebrows subconsciously raise, as I think, hmmm, “not bad.” The 3″ Shoot-N-See target at 30 feet showed a tightly clustered 1″ group. I tried another target, and the same thing happened. “Huh, this little bugger can shoot,” said the voice in my head. Not only that, but it was also relatively smooth, having a decent trigger, too.

Had I portrayed predetermined prejudice towards the paltry priced plinker? Me thinks I did, leading to my pleasantly surprised reaction. Wow, lesson learned!