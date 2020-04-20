Henry AXE Lever-Action .410

What It Is — And Isn’t

The “axe handle” pistol grip gives the firearm its name. Per the BATF, the Lever Action Axe .410 is classified as a non-Class 3/NFA “firearm.”

The Axe has a five-round capacity of 2 1/2″ (only) shells. Like other Henry Lever Actions the .410 Shotgun has a tubular magazine and can be unloaded or loaded through this magazine. The addition of a side-loading gate, however, means you can keep the capacity topped off at all times without needing to remove the tubular magazine. The receiver is tapped for an optic if desired.

One advantage is its size. With a barrel length of just under 16″ and an overall length of just over 26″ the Axe can be stored in far more places than your average long gun. Weight is approximately 6 lbs.