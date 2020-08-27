The air tank has a maximum fill pressure of 250 BAR (3625 PSI) and features a built-in pressure gauge to monitor tank pressure and ensure you make every shot count. This is also a good time to mention Hatsan also sells TactAir compressors and tanks to make recharging your tank quick and easy so you can get back to shooting.
Chambered for .30 caliber pellets, the Blitz is gas-operated without the use of batteries and feeds from a detachable 16-round rotary SwingLoad magazine, of which two are provided. If my math is good, that’s a little more than six full magazines between charges, which could last minutes at the range to a weekend hunting in the woods depending on if you’re shooting semi- or full auto.
As for shooting the air rifle, the Blitz is set in a tactical all-weather synthetic stock featuring an integrated rubber pistol grip and adjustable butt stock with cheek rest and butt pad adjustments. Out here in the rainy Pacific Northwest, synthetic translates to “impervious” to changes in the weather — which are frequent.
Hatsan Blitz .30-Caliber Air Rifle
A Select-Fire Sizzler
Let’s get this out of the way upfront: the new Hatsan Blitz air rifle ain’t your daddy’s BB gun. It’s not even the air rifle you either had — or wanted — when you were a kid and your over-protective grandma admonished your folks not to buy it out of fear you would “shoot your eye out.”
Hell, one might even call the Blitz an “adult model” air rifle because every shooter I know would love to get their hands on it — and it’s got nothing to do with childhood nostalgia. It does, however, have everything to do with its modern construction and select-fire trigger.
Hatsan Blitz
A select-fire semi/full auto, pre-charged pneumatic, .30 caliber air rifle, at the heart of the Hatsan Blitz is a large 580cc carbon fiber air tank. Placed under the 23” steel, precision-rifled and fully choked barrel, the Blitz is capable of firing more than 100 shots when fully charged, delivering a maximum muzzle velocity of 730 fps and 53 foot-pounds of energy on target.
The air tank has a maximum fill pressure of 250 BAR (3625 PSI) and features a built-in pressure gauge to monitor tank pressure and ensure you make every shot count. This is also a good time to mention Hatsan also sells TactAir compressors and tanks to make recharging your tank quick and easy so you can get back to shooting.
The Blitz also features a one-piece carry handle with open sights mounted to combination 22mm Weaver and 11mm Dovetail optics rails, three Picatinny accessory rails around the air cylinder, a manual safety switch and integrated sling mounts. Overall length measures 45.2” with a weight of 8.9 lbs.
MSRP is $999.99.
For more info: hatsanairgunsusa.com, Ph: 1 (877) 278-4448