Let’s get this out of the way upfront: the new Hatsan Blitz air rifle ain’t your daddy’s BB gun. It’s not even the air rifle you either had — or wanted — when you were a kid and your over-protective grandma admonished your folks not to buy it out of fear you would “shoot your eye out.”

Hell, one might even call the Blitz an “adult model” air rifle because every shooter I know would love to get their hands on it — and it’s got nothing to do with childhood nostalgia. It does, however, have everything to do with its modern construction and select-fire trigger.