Harry Caldwell's Tigers

Time For A Move

Despite his success, or maybe because of it, Caldwell felt he was not living up to his Christian faith. He offered his services to the Methodist church as a missionary. He was assigned to China and arrived there in 1900. His fiancé Mary Cope joined him there the next year and they were married in a stone church in Fukien province. Except for periodic furloughs to visit the U.S. they would live almost 50 years in China, where all their children were born and educated.

At the time there were thousands of tigers in China. Most fed on wild game and occasionally on domestic livestock, but a few became man-eaters. In the relatively unsettled area where Caldwell served, one estimate was tigers killed 500 people annually — which I find hard to believe, but then I wasn’t there. One of Harry Caldwell’s sons, John, wrote (China Coast Family, 1953) of being frightened as a boy by the growls of tigers outside the house at night. Caldwell realized he could do the public a service and establish credibility by shooting the man-eaters.

He wrote his brother Will, who lived in New York state, asking him to buy and ship to him the most powerful rifle he could find. Will sent him a Savage 99 in .303 Savage. The Savage .303 is similar in appearance and ballistics to the .30-30 Winchester. Where the .30-30 was most commonly loaded with a 170-grain bullet at about 2,050 fps, the most popular load for the .303 Savage was a 190-grain bullet at 1,900 fps. No doubt it seemed plenty powerful for whitetail deer in the North Woods.

A .303 Savage would be far down my list for dangerous game, but Caldwell made it work for two reasons. He was an exceptional shot; Roy Chapman Andrews, an explorer, scientist and hunter of the same era wrote he once saw Caldwell shooting flying birds with a rifle. The other reason was indomitable courage. Almost all the tigers he killed were shot at very close range, sometimes no more than a few feet.

Caldwell’s tiger hunting earned him gratitude and respect from the local populace. On a furlough back to the U.S. he found it made him famous. The image of a preacher with a Bible in one hand and a rifle in the other made for good press copy. The publicity brought Caldwell to the attention of Savage Arms, who in future years would send him a rifle and supply of ammunition as new cartridges were introduced.