Hands In The Cookie Jar?

Sunshine Laws

Each state has, or should have, the equivalent of Washington’s Public Disclosure Commission where private citizens should be able to access information about any public monies being allocated — for any reason — especially to politically controversial groups such as gun control lobbying organizations. Likewise, contributions to gun rights organizations should also be suspect, simply because this is a divisive political issue that should not be supported on either side with taxpayer funds.

Gun owners rightfully do not want their money going to support efforts by any organization whose purpose is to restrict their constitutional rights and ultimately disarm them. By the same token, no gun control proponents should ever see their taxes used to support any organization such as the NRA or Second Amendment Foundation for any reason.

Whether such funding support may be legal isn’t the point. It is simply wrong. Period. End of story.

Well, not exactly. Since the Trump administration launched efforts to slash billions of dollars of questionable funding from the federal budget, the nation has learned of some outrageous use of taxpayer monies. If this doesn’t bother you, it should because whatever else you happen to be, you’re a taxpayer. In a room full of politicians and bureaucrats, you outrank everybody, and some of these people have been throwing your money around on some rather questionable endeavors.

The people who have done the loudest squawking about these revelations, made public by Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress in March, probably never dreamed the public would hear about:

$8 million for making mice transgender

$42 million for social and behavior change in Uganda

$40 million to improve the social and economic inclusion of sedentary migrants (whatever that means)

$22 billion from HHS to provide free housing and cars for illegal aliens

This just scratches the surface. These particular programs were federal expenditures, and Trump got some chuckles when he mentioned them. However, in this column, we’re talking about state-level public money possibly going to support gun control efforts in your state and that’s heart-attack serious.

Taxpayer money should never be used to erode taxpayer rights; even non-gun owners have Second Amendment rights. Public funds should never be used to support any program remotely connected to “ending gun violence” unless such a program includes strong representation from Second Amendment organizations, and they offer information on use-of-force laws in your state, legal concealed carry, firearms training opportunities (voluntary, not mandatory), and membership benefits to local and national gun rights organizations. And even then, the use of public funds might be questionable.

In our efforts to protect and defend the Second Amendment, the firearms community must be squeaky clean. We expect that from one another and from the organizations that represent our interests. One thing I learned early in my career is that if something smacks of impropriety, it probably is.

