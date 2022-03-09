My dad was a gun guy and his only son grew up in a household full of guns. Dad was a jewelry store owner and watchmaker, with preternatural hand dexterity until late in life when arthritis got him. I started shooting .22 rifles at four, got my first shotgun of my very own at around age six or seven. I started with handguns at nine and got my very own — an early Ruger Standard Model .22 — at age 11.

By then, I had learned to field-strip every gun in the house. My parents had lived through the Depression years and were accordingly thrifty — I got to strip and clean guns, it seemed, at least as much as I got to shoot them. The Ruger .22 stymied me, though because I got it apart but couldn’t get it back together. It was the only gun that ever frustrated me to the point of tears. My father looked at it for a minute, then reassembled it for me. Decades later, I would be extremely grateful to Ruger for making the Mark IV version of that pistol so much easier to take apart and put back together.

I got my first 1911 .45 at age 12, a military-surplus Colt costing $37.50 in 1960. My best Christmas present evah! With it came an NRA manual on how to strip it. Before New Year’s, I had gotten to where I could field-strip and put it together blindfolded in under a minute.

This was probably the high point of my skill in firearms disassembly/reassembly/maintenance in what is approaching seven decades of shooting.