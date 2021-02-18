It’s Not a Joke

Anybody who believes Jackson Lee isn’t heart attack serious with H.R. 127 is living in complete denial — and that’s not a riverside community in Egypt.

The Texas congresswoman submitted this bill on the first day of Congress last month. It is called the “Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act” in honor of a foreign exchange student from Pakistan who was among the ten people murdered by a 17-year-old at Santa Fe High School in May 2018, just three months after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The bill has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee. If it gathers momentum, your days of sitting on the sidelines watching the National Rifle Association moving quickly to save your gun rights are finished. You either get in the game or you get trampled.