Recently, when the story broke regarding Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s H.R. 127 — a gun control measure so outrageous it was called “insanity on steroids” by one grassroots gun rights group — too many people sarcastically blew it off as a non-starter.

However, don’t dismiss this bill as D.O.A. This legislation represents the ugly reality of how far Congressional anti-gunners will go to turn the Second Amendment into a train wreck.

The bill starts off with mandatory licensing of every gun owner in the United States. Here’s the actual language:

IN GENERAL — The Attorney General, through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, shall establish a system for licensing the possession of firearms or ammunition in the United States, and for the registration with the Bureau of each firearm present in the United States.

(b) Firearm registration system

(1) REQUIRED INFORMATION

Under the firearm registration system, the owner of a firearm shall transmit to the Bureau:

(A) the make, model, and serial number of the firearm, the identity of the owner of the firearm, the date the firearm was acquired by the owner, and where the firearm is or will be stored; and

(B) a notice specifying the identity of any person to whom, and any period of time during which, the firearm will be loaned to the person.

(2) DEADLINE FOR SUPPLYING INFORMATION

The transmission required by paragraph (1) shall be made:

(A) in the case of a firearm acquired before the effective date of this section, within 3 months after the effective date of this section; or

(B) in the case of a firearm acquired on or after the effective date, on the date the owner acquires the firearm.

(3) DATABASE

(A) IN GENERAL — The Attorney General shall establish and maintain a database of all firearms registered pursuant to this subsection.

(B) ACCESS —The Attorney General shall make the contents of the database accessible to all members of the public, all Federal, State, and local law enforcement authorities, all branches of the United States Armed Forces, and all State and local governments, as defined by the Bureau.

Anybody not understand this language? “Shall” means “you will.” And Paragraph (2), section (A) means the registration applies to every gun you own, whether you bought it years ago, or will buy it after the bill takes effect. It is retroactive.

You can read it all here: https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/127/text