Gunsite Academy

Thrill Ride

After the intense adrenaline rush of clearing the “Fun House” of inanimate paper targets instead of real people with real guns, if it doesn’t convince you police aren’t paid nearly enough, you aren’t paying attention. For the record, I was “killed” on my attempt. To my delight, my son was warier and survived.

One of the most diabolical — excuse me; I meant demanding — exercises is a speed drill with rotating targets. It begins at three yards with targets turned sideways to the shooters. When the targets are first rotated to face the students, each shooter has to draw from the holster and make a perfect head shot. When the target is rotated the second time, each shooter must draw again and perfectly place a hammer-pair into the upper chest cavity. The targets remain facing the shooters for three-and-a-half seconds, then rotate away. No sweat.

But then you move out to five yards, then seven, then 10, then 15, and it gets a little trickier. Then you go back to the three-yard line and do it all over again, but this time the speed is reduced to two seconds. On the third round, the speed drops to one-and-a-half seconds, at which time there were notably fewer holes in each target with the exception of the two USPSA shooters, both of whom had the speed of snakes — irritable snakes with bad intentions.

All of these drills are done multiple times over the five days, to teach the students and allow a little practice before being conducted for a final evaluation. In the intense temperatures of the unusual heat wave, the drills took a lot out of the students and instructors both. The instructors deserve a lot of credit for keeping their sense of humor and the students’ spirits up.