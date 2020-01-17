Guns We Want to See
at SHOT Show
We Can Hardly Wait
Just days away from the 2020 SHOT Show, we can’t help but drool thinking about all the new guns we’ll get to shoot, handle and see throughout the week. But with so many new products, it’s impossible to cover them all.
Here’s what we’re looking forward to getting our hands on at SHOT Show:
Springfield Armory 1911 Ronin
“Springfield Armory just announced the new 1911 Ronin, a 5-inch pistol with forged frame and slide in 9mm and .45 ACP. I haven’t seen one in the flesh, but I like its two-tone retro-old school look and will bothering them at SHOT Show to handle one!”
— Brent T. Wheat, Editor, GUNS Magazine
For more info: www.springfield-armory.com
Colt Python
“I think people will be standing in line to get their hands on the new Python from Colt. From all indications, it’s a very good shooter with improvements over the original that will delight handgunners. I expect Colt to sell every one they make, including one to me.”
— Dave Workman, Contributing Editor, GUNS Magazine
For more info: www.colt.com
SIG SAUER CROSS
“At the dawn of the decade, several industry manufacturers are entering new markets or categories for the first time. The SIG SAUER CROSS rifle and Savage’s Renegauge, the first bolt-action rifle and shotgun produced by each company, are primed to get a lot of attention at SHOT from dealers. And, we have word of other companies making their entrance into fresh markets as well — but we can’t say who yet!”
— Jade Moldae, Editor, Shooting Industry
For more info: www.sigsauer.com, www.savagearms.com
Ruger-57
“While maybe a slightly borrowed design, the new Ruger-57 pistol has me rethinking my interest in the 5.7x28mm cartridge. I’m really curious to feel the ergonomics of the elongated grip and see how it shoots on range day. I don’t know if it serves a real purpose for me, but I’m sure I’ll find one.”
— Joe Kriz, Digital Content Editor, FMG Publications
For more info: www.ruger.com
Korth/Nighthawk Custom NXR
“Korth’s new .44 Magnum NXR revolver is something I’m really anxious to see in the flesh. Talk about over the top! We have a test gun coming but it won’t be here until after SHOT, so the next best thing is to stop by to visit the Nighthawk Custom gang and lay hands on one in-person. At an MSSRP of $5,299, we’re betting it delivers the goods it promises. Watch for a review in Handgunner soon, and accompanying video to see it in action!”
— Roy Huntington, Editor, American Handgunner
For more info: www.nighthawkcustom.com
Mossberg 940 JM Pro
“Developed by and for competition shooters, the Mossberg 940 JM Pro tops my list. Its loading port was redesigned for quad-loading, so you don’t have to make any modifications to it, but what’s best about it is it will run up to 1,500 rounds between cleanings — and for a semi-auto shotgun, that’s amazing!”
— Shari LeGate, Video Producer, FMG Publications
For more info: www.mossberg.com
Magnum Research "Elmer Keith" BFR
“I’m excited to see Magnum Research’s Custom Shop release of their Elmer Keith commemorative Bisley, available in .500 Linebaugh. While released last year, the guns only recently went into production. It’s nice to see the .500 Linebaugh in a factory option for people who enjoy the big-bore boomers, like me. I have one on order for an upcoming article in American Handgunner.”
— Jeff “Tank” Hoover, Contributing Editor, GUNS Magazine
For more info: www.magnumresearch.com
Ed Brown Fueled Series
“I’ve got a slightly souped-up Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 but I’ll bet Ed Brown does it better. The new Fueled Series rebuilds the M&P from the ground up with custom everything. There’s a lot to be said for a custom service pistol and when I see it in-person, I’ll probably want one.”
— Tom McHale, Executive Editor, American Handgunner
For more info: www.edbrown.com
