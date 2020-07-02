Guns, Guns and More Guns

And Ammunition?
Something else contained in the NSSF’s March report suggests people have either been stocking up or doing a lot of shooting.
In March, metallic cartridge imports increased 62.8% from 154.9 million units to 252.2 million. For the entire First Quarter, imports increased 71.7% from 350.2 million to 601.6 million.
Shotshell imports increased 72.7% in March over the same month last year, During March, 17.2 million units were imported, compared to the 9.9 million that came in last year during March. However, for the entire first three months, shotgun shell imports were down 7.4%.
While we were importing all that ammunition, we were also exporting quite a bit as well. Metallic cartridge exports went up 42.8% to 90.9 million units. Shotgun shell exports dropped 17.2% in March 2020 from the same month last year. For the entire quarter, shotshell exports were down 31.5% from the same quarter in 2019.
NSSF tracks reports from the U.S. International Trade Commission to produce this data.
