There’s an interesting federal court case unfolding in Illinois in which two gun rights organizations — the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and Illinois State Rifle Association (ISRA) — are suing the State Police (ISP) over alleged diversion of more than $29 million from ISP funds to other purposes, resulting in a dramatic slowdown in approval of applications for Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) cards and concealed carry licenses (CCLs).

Plaintiffs are joined by two private citizens, Ryan A. Thomas and Goran Lazic, whose applications have dragged on for a very long time. They are represented by attorneys David G. Sigale of Wheaton, Ill. and Gregory Bedell of Chicago.

SAF and ISRA have teamed up before, their most famous collaboration being McDonald v. City of Chicago, the landmark Second Amendment case that nullified Chicago’s handgun ban and incorporated the Second Amendment to the states via the 14th Amendment.

Why should anyone outside Illinois care about this case? Because if authorities in the Prairie State can get away with this, it’s a safe wager anti-gun politicians and bureaucrats in other states will eventually try pulling the same stunt.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, contains some serious allegations. It is known as Thomas, et.al. v. Illinois State Police, et.al. The primary allegation is that $29.5 million — monies collected from gun owners for their FOID cards and CCLs — were “swept or transferred” from the ISP to cover costs at other state agencies not associated with firearms regulation.