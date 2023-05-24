(Gun) Fit Is It

The Goal

“A shotgun fit’s only objective is to achieve proper pupil position over the barrel rib,” says Lars Jacob of Lars Jacob Wingshooting. Jacob is no stranger to seeing improved shooting through proper gun fit. He’s one of the country’s foremost gunfitters and has performed over 3,500 fittings for over 35 years. “A shooter with a good cheek and shoulder weld hits more birds because the combination results in a firm anchor point. Most Americans don’t give a lot of thought to gun fittings because nearly all of our shotguns have always been available as off-the-rack options. In the United Kingdom and in Europe, nearly all shotguns are custom made.”

Proper fit takes three fundamental wingshooting dynamics into account. “Pointability is most important for shotgunning, and that comes through balance,” says Jacob. “Levelness of swing is important so folks shoot at the target and not above or below it. Lastly, a shotgun works best if it is an extension of the body. If you’ve ever struggled with shooting a shotgun then you know what I’m talking about.”

Shooting styles changed beginning in the 1950s. Wide stances were replaced with narrower foot positions allowing for greater range of movement. More relaxed arm positions, square shoulders and forward head positions were used to create flatter swings, which required longer and flatter measurements.

Today’s shooters are far more responsive to targets and birds than ever before. Shotgun lengths that used to be in the 13 ¾” to 14 ¼” range now appear in the 14 ½” range or longer. “I just received a customer’s Beretta Silver Pigeon and the stock measured 15″,” Jacob said. “Drops are flatter as well, and 1 ½” and 2 ½” are standard.”

Many scattergunners treat gun fit as if were a shirt size — rock what feels good. But after nearly 40 years, Jacob says that’s not true. “I can take two people of identical dimensions in terms of height, weight, chest size, arm length and the like and find them to have two different stock dimensions. After an hour and a half fitting with a try gun on a patterning board, we’ll shoot straight aways and crossers. The improvement in broken targets is significant.”