“Growing” Second Amendment Supporters

What’s In It For Dealers?

With an ear to the ground, and a presence at the local range, an aggressive dealer can find out about the program and offer help. The guns can be purchased directly through the manufacturers though they still have to be shipped to an FFL. Our little club owns two guns and is waiting for two more. Ammo is the big reoccurring item the dealer can get involved with. Our small club with only 13 shooters goes through almost 5,000 rounds weekly. Of course cleaning supplies are also needed. If Mr. Dealer gets involved with the program, they can offer to teach the cleaning procedures, and they will become the gun expert for the kids, their future customers.



While all of our shooters have eye and ear protection, not all clubs will be drawing from the SCTP ranks and there are sales to be made there as well. All of this takes getting involved, and being present, so both parents and kids will get to know involved dealers.



All in all, this is a great program introducing young shooters to the sport of shooting. It also teaches them safety, coping skills as they compete, teamwork and a bit of work ethic as they help to set-up, break down, clean guns and support their fellow team members.