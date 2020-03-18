In recent years, several survival food manufacturers appeared, creating a variety of meals ready to eat that actually taste good. Granted, some of these aren’t totally self-contained and most don’t come with a chemical heating element. In other words, you have to boil water to cook them. But they’re great survival food options for those of us who most likely aren’t going to be dropped by parachute out the back of a C-130 into enemy territory.

If your survival situations are more domestic — power outage or natural disaster — or you need food for surviving in the backcountry or off the grid, there are more options in the MRE category. Though your requirements probably don’t include “delicious” and “variety,” some of today’s survival food actually qualifies. Here are three kits I’ve had in my possession — some for years — that have proven handy, easy to store and prepare, and taste great.