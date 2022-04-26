“Going to the Mountains!”

Guns

In really crappy cold weather, your black AR will not work as you might hope. This is because your city-like lube will be in trouble here in the mountains when it is like 0 degrees outside for nearly all of January and most of February—maybe even March and April, which will be better but really wet because it rains a lot in the mountains, but I digress. The rifle (personal experience and tested information from a very knowledgeable mountain man John Noveske) has proven the use of a medium/light oil on the bolt/carrier and action spring in cold weather.

When it does warm up (if you live through the mosquito hatch) and the weather becomes more moderate to even hot, (remember sunscreen at your new high-elevation home or you’ll turn into a lobster) now use light grease on the action spring/buffer and the same grease can be used on the bolt and carrier. Don’t confuse which lube for the correct time of the year, as the light grease will get real tacky and sluggish to a point of failure if it is real cold out. The cycle of operation will slow and it will fail.

The single biggest point is do not over lube your rifle. Many of the failures we see with the rifles are caused by over lubrication that gathers more crud, which in turn shuts down the rifle. Dry, clean magazines means taking the ammo out of the magazines regularly and cleaning them (don’t worry, you won’t have much else to do in the mountains except take care of your gear and hide… and try to stay warm… and try to find food… and find or make water… just subtle things).

For bolt-action rifles, keep the bolt, chamber area and where the lugs lock up clean and dry. On M1A-type systems light grease is always correct and if it gets cold I get almost all of it off the rifle. Truly the “little dab’ll do ya” is true on the rifle. AKs follow the same rules as the M1A-type rifles. On all of the above keep the magazines and ammunition as dry and clean as possible.