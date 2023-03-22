Going Red Dot, Or Not?

Finding A Way

The poignant discovery for me was over the course of the first three weeks, I found my presentation from the holster was strong but my trigger manipulation was inconsistent. It was amazing how much the little 2 MOA dot moves in comparison to my 13 MOA iron front sight during a trigger press. My grip also needed considerable modification to center the dot reliably.

I found this precision must be achieved not only during the presentation but when reacquiring the dot during reloads, malfunction clearances or from low-ready. A pleasant surprise for me came in the realization that sighting with both eyes open, something I’ve embraced for years, is an absolute must to get the most from a pistol-mounted optic and makes dot acquisition much easier.

A month or so after the lessons from my “homeschool” effort, I attended a two-day pistol-mounted optics trainer development course for Gunsite instructors. In an “ah-ha” moment, the course instructor said, “Your iron sights will whisper to you if your fundamentals suck — a red dot sight will scream it at you.” Truer words have never been spoken.

I am now three months into this journey and have discovered my newly acquired precision in fundamentals, forced by working with a red-dot sight, have also improved my performance with my beloved iron sights — especially at distances over 10 yards. Despite all the challenges of getting older, I am making shots in time splits I haven’t seen in years.

Pistol-mounted optics have strengths and weakness, like all things in life. Your results may vary, but if you adhere to the focus points I’ve listed below, you can reap the benefits of improved fundamentals in your presentation, grip and trigger manipulation. The result will bring accelerated accuracy with any sighting system you choose to bet your life on.

My trusted iron sights will always be there, but they are well on their way to becoming my “back-up.” This old dog is now “all-in” for new tricks.