Ghosts Of Christmas

For as far back as I can remember, the Christmas birthday I shared with my sister, who came along three years ahead of me, has been a double bit axe — and both edges have left cuts here and there.

It has been a time of joy and family gatherings, but eventually the families began to thin and drift apart; no more Christmas Eve gift sharing at my aunt and uncle’s house, no more Christmas mornings for the kids at grandma’s house with more presents, a tasty breakfast, crackling flame in the brick fireplace and — with any luck — some time outside with snow on the ground.

Grandma left us years ago, and the aunts and uncles have passed on as well. The children with those big eyes and bigger smiles have grown up, and instead of toys and games, there are new, warm socks, maybe a nice shirt or pair of jeans under the tree; things we can use through the year instead of just things to enjoy and delight for brief periods. My personal favorites are lantern mantles, propane bottles for my camp stove, flashlight batteries; stuff that just might provide some degree of comfort next fall in the High Lonesome.

There was the Christmas my dad helped my aunt purchase a new Smith & Wesson Model 53 revolver for my uncle. It had two cylinders, one in .22 LR and the other chambered for .22 Remington Jet, a warp speed centerfire cartridge based on the .357 Magnum case necked down to .22 caliber. At the time, with its 8 3/8-inch barrel, it was the biggest handgun I’d ever seen. My uncle spent lots of time that evening just getting his hand used to it. He became very skilled with that sixgun. Years later, when I learned he had sold it at a gun show, it half broke my heart, but hopefully it found a good home with someone who reloaded, and knew how to care for such a great small game wheelgun.

Those Christmas Eve gatherings were great for reminiscing about the recent hunting season, planning for the one next fall and getting a laugh about food or mud, being snowed out of the high country; all the things that make better stories than actual experiences.

The last Christmas my dad was alive, more than 50 years ago, I gave him a stag-handled hunting knife. I was attending college and it was what I could afford (I paid my way without a student loan!). When he died the following spring, I got that knife back from his second wife. It now belongs to a grandson he never knew.

Before he passed away a few years ago, my uncle and I had one of our final telephone chats. It was during that conversation he revealed he had sold all of his firearms. Here was a guy, who had hunted and owned guns his entire life. We had spent many a weekend hunting the big timber and nights around a warm stove in the camp tent, and it just seemed unimaginable for him to have sold them off.

Gone were a pre-’64 Winchester Model 70, a Model 19 Smith & Wesson and at least one other handgun of unknown origin. My uncle and aunt had no children of their own to will those guns, so maybe they went to a good home as well. But I subtract this from the Christmas stories, choosing instead to remember him and that long-barreled S&W emerging from the box with the ribbon and holiday wrap.