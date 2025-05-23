Getaway Guns

Okay, so it was one of those conversations which “never happened,” didn’t involve alcohol, and it boiled down to this: If you absolutely, positively had to boogie down Broadway in a complete societal collapse, what guns might you want to have along for the ride?

There are criteria for the selection process, of course. We’re not talking about the late John Taffin’s wonderful treatise on “Perfect Packin’ Pistols” a couple of years ago. We are talking about practicality.

First, let’s discuss the criteria. Your gun(s) must be chambered for common cartridges; that is, ammunition should be as universally available as humanly possible. Your choices would definitely have to deliver enough power to stop a fight or stop something for the dinner table. Your “getaway gun(s)” must also be portable. You’re not going to be lugging around a Barrett .50 BMG after your vehicle runs out of gas.

These stipulations would rule out such calibers as my favorite .41 Magnum — for which I’ve sometimes searched sporting goods and gun shops in vain for cartridges — or dragon stoppers such as the .460 or .500 Smith & Wesson, the .480 Ruger, or the diminutive .25 and .32 ACP. Even the 10mm may not make the cut, since I’ve been in stores where there was no 10mm ammunition and not much prospect of getting any. This might also bump the .40 S&W off the playing field. Even the .380 ACP was scarce. Likewise, the .454 Casull and .475 Linebaugh probably ought to be stashed unless you’ve got a few hundred rounds of handloads (which I definitely have for the .41 Magnum). Likewise, I’m a fan of the .32 H&R Magnum, and even like the .327 Federal, but here, again, ammunition availability would eventually become a problem.