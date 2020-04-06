The App

The software tracks shot strings as you go and calculates the requisite velocity figures with each new reading. At the top of the string-view screen, you’ll see velocity average, fastest reading, slowest reading, extreme spread and even the standard deviation is updated on the fly. It’s another free benefit of designing the system to work in conjunction with your smartphone. As you’ve probably already guessed, you can save your results for future review. The history is stored in the app but there is a copy function allowing you to paste the shot string data into another application of your choice. No exporting or custom cables required.

The FX Pocket Chronograph is a full-featured velocity measurement system. The best part is its price point. It lists for just $199.99, which is in the same ballpark as a decent optical chronograph you have to place downrange in the line of fire. Gotta love technology.