From Ashes To Airborne

Liner Restoration

To begin a liner restoration, you first need to carefully remove all of the old suspension rivets holding in the headband and nape strap band without breaking the shell. It is easy to break out the rivet holes badly with power tools. This happened to me when the angled drill bit snagged inside the rivet and began twisting it and the A-washer. It broke out a gaping 3⁄8″ hole where the rivet was — a real chore to fix. This probably wouldn’t have happened if I held the bit straight. You can’t drill them out straight with a drill press or handheld electric drill because they are on the inside of the liner. A handheld chuck is best for this job.

Once the old suspension and rivets are out, wash out the shell and identify any cracks or delaminating areas you might want to fix. You usually find them along the edge. I didn’t use traditional epoxy for this job because a test patch on cardboard immediately cracked when flexed. I wanted my repairs to stay flexible, so I chose Loctite PL Marine adhesive sealant designed to repair holes in fiberglass boat hulls. It looks like bathroom caulking, and it might be, but it seemed to do an excellent job of gluing the delaminated areas back together. I pushed it down into the splits with an Exacto knife blade and used small clamps to squeeze the layers back together for the 24-hour curing period.

I also used Loctite PL Marine to repair the 3⁄8″ hole I broke in the first liner. No glue on Earth would hold the broken-out plug in place against the pull of the suspension, so I fashioned a domed washer from an old metal brake shoe shim to spread out the force over a broader area. The metal is very thin, quite springy and easily formed with light taps of a ball-peen hammer.

Once I matched its contour of the outside of the helmet liner shell, I trimmed it round to 1 1⁄4″ diameter and drilled a hole in the center big enough for the new rivet. To fit the washer to the shell, I held it in place using an electric switch plate screw and nut and used the plug to center it. With the washer located, I traced its outline on the shell with a scribe. After removing it, I used a rotary tool with a sanding drum to relieve the liner material slightly underneath the washer so it would be flush with the surface when installed. I did this with great care to not remove too much and weaken the liner shell. I coated the relieved area and the plug with the Loctite PL Marine and installed it tightly with the screw and nut as I had when locating the inletting. Then, I wiped off any excess adhesive and let it cure. While noticeable, the repair appeared solid and may prove an excellent way to salvage other original liners damaged in this way.