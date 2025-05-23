From Ashes To Airborne
Building a World War II Paratrooper Helmet
A few years back, a fire burned my barn and among the casualties were a pair of American M1 helmets I had since my youth. These iconic helmets became the symbol of the American soldier in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam and the Cold War. Mine was cooked to bare steel with the chin straps burned off, but they were not crushed or deformed. Nostalgia prevented me from scrapping them with the rest of the ruins. I thought I might someday restore them for my kids. That day came sooner than expected.
To my surprise, a cottage industry has grown up around making the parts to restore them for the simple reason that in the 37 years since they were replaced by the first of the PASGT helmets in 1985, the old GI steel pot has gone from being a yard sale and Army-Navy store $15 bargain to a pricey collectible.
Iconic Innovation
Introduced in 1941, the American M1 helmet provided much protection compared to most of its peers. Though not bulletproof (no helmet back then was), its Hadfield manganese steel could deflect a .45 ACP bullet fired at point-blank range. Artillery, not small-arms fire, was statistically the most lethal weapon on the battlefield, and the steel helmets of the world’s armies saved many a man from shrapnel and shell splinters. While the M1 helmet didn’t offer quite the degree of protection to the back of the neck as the German helmet, it was the world’s best-engineered military helmet in terms of its practicality. It was the only one-size-fits-all military helmet that vastly simplified production and logistics requirements. Other countries made their steel helmets in various sizes to fit heads small, medium and large.
The M1 solved the sizing problem by being two helmets in one. On the outside was the steel shell, to which a sturdy, woven webbing chin strap was attached. Nestled inside the steel outer shell was a lightweight liner of the same shape. Inspired by the Riddel football helmet used by athletes in the 1930s, the M1 helmet had adjustable support webbing, a sweatband and a nape strap behind the neck that allowed it to be custom-fit to any head.
In non-combat areas, the lightweight liner could be worn alone and often was. The outer steel shell made an excellent basin for washing, and with the chin strap ends connected, it could serve as a bucket or basket. You could also cook in it, but this was discouraged because it damaged the protective qualities of the steel.
It was a brilliant piece of design, though it wasn’t until 1942 that an entirely satisfactory method to mass-produce sturdy liners was devised by using high-pressure molding to bond strips of cotton duck cloth with phenolic resin into a durable, semi-flexible shell.
These high-pressure liners are the most commonly found today because of the earlier, flimsier types’ high wartime attrition. The high-pressure molded World War II liners are easy to identify by the maker mark molded into the crown, and generally, any liner with a ¼” eyelet hole in the front is of this vintage. The eyelet hole was dropped from the specifications after the Korean War.
Pieces and Parts
Being the pack rat I am, I discovered two beat up World War II high-pressure liners buried away in the garage. The metal hardware inside was rusty, and the cloth suspensions were broken and so dry-rotted they tore under light pressure. I’d tossed them in the too-good-to-throw-out box 20 years ago, thinking I might find some webbing and rebuild them one day. I’m glad I did. With relic steel pots and liners in hand, I had the raw materials to start my restoration project.
The liner suspension consists of two parts, both made of sturdy herringbone twill fabric tape: a headband with three attached crown loops and a nape strap support band. They are tightly connected to the liner shell with rivets inserted from the outside. The fabric has metal eyelets (exactly like a shoelace eyelet) to reinforce where the rivets go through. Before the rivet is set, a metal A-shaped washer is placed over the fabric to hold it flat around the inside of the liner shell. Studying the remnants of my deteriorated liner suspensions, it didn’t look like it would be too hard to fabricate a new suspension and clean up the old A-washers for reuse, but I would need new rivets.
Find Anything Online
In my search for rivets online, I discovered AtTheFront.com had a complete kit for restoring the liner suspension. Better yet, it was on sale! I ordered one for a standard infantry helmet and another for a paratrooper helmet. The only difference between the two liners is the paratrooper version had an additional A-framed, heavy-duty chin strap (to better stabilize front and back movement of the helmet during the jump) and a snap socket inside by each ear that mated with the male snap on each side of the special chin straps used on the paratrooper steel pots. The intent was to secure the steel pot to the liner to ensure it didn’t fly off in the jump.
Pot Restoration
I started my restoration work with the steel pots. A wire wheel and wire brush got off most of the soot, rust and scale. Then I donned gloves and eye protection to scrub them down with steel wool and muriatic acid. After flushing with cold water to get all the acid off, I set the now-clean bare-metal shells aside to dry.
The rough, non-reflective texture on the original shells was made by mixing finely ground cork with the paint. I used a cheese grater and wine-bottle cork to make my own. In the modeling aisle of the local hobby shop, I got a small can of flat-finish olive drab spray paint. It was perhaps not a perfect match, but it was close enough for me. I sprayed the shell with primer first. Then, in the first coat of olive drab, I sprinkled on the cork and lightly pressed it into the wet coat of paint with the palm of my gloved hand. I let this dry, and the cork seemed well anchored in the paint job: Two more coats of paint over the top ensured it.
Chin Straps
I didn’t have an original helmet to work from, so I relied on measurements extrapolated from photographs of actual helmets to figure out where to fold the chin straps for sewing. To establish scale, I used the length of the steel chin-strap swivel because I could accurately measure it on my original helmet shell. I noticed some variation in how the original straps in pictures were folded and sewn, so I feel I can’t be far wrong if I’m not right.
After ensuring I had the chin-strap parts on the right swivels and correctly oriented, I located the folds, temporarily pinning them as I did. It took a few tries to get the proper ratios, but when I had it, I went back and secured each folded corner down with a few hand stitches to hold everything in place for sewing the tacking bar on the sewing machine.
These hand stitches are a must because all that folded webbing is challenging for a home sewing machine and will become misaligned as you try to move it under the needle foot. The little hand stitches make it doable, but expect your machine will likely have a tough time feeding the strap under the foot too. I pulled the left side forward by the helmet’s rim in front of the steel swivel to feed it evenly while pushing the other side forward practically next to the needle. The stitch is the tightest zigzag your machine will do. Go forward, back and forward again to tack it down solid.
Liner Suspension
Upon inspection of the reproduction liner suspension, I realized I would have gotten it wrong if I had tried to make it on my own. I would have wasted time and components to make a suspension too loose to function. Looking at a worn out, fragmentary, 75-year-old suspension, I failed to understand how tight the headband and nape strap band need to be stretched inside the liner to support the sweatband and nape strap. Riveting these parts in place required stretching them to the point I thought they were made too small! If you only have one or two helmets to do, don’t even think of making the suspensions from scratch. There are a few companies online with these components, but AtTheFront.com has the best deal in town.
Liner Restoration
To begin a liner restoration, you first need to carefully remove all of the old suspension rivets holding in the headband and nape strap band without breaking the shell. It is easy to break out the rivet holes badly with power tools. This happened to me when the angled drill bit snagged inside the rivet and began twisting it and the A-washer. It broke out a gaping 3⁄8″ hole where the rivet was — a real chore to fix. This probably wouldn’t have happened if I held the bit straight. You can’t drill them out straight with a drill press or handheld electric drill because they are on the inside of the liner. A handheld chuck is best for this job.
Once the old suspension and rivets are out, wash out the shell and identify any cracks or delaminating areas you might want to fix. You usually find them along the edge. I didn’t use traditional epoxy for this job because a test patch on cardboard immediately cracked when flexed. I wanted my repairs to stay flexible, so I chose Loctite PL Marine adhesive sealant designed to repair holes in fiberglass boat hulls. It looks like bathroom caulking, and it might be, but it seemed to do an excellent job of gluing the delaminated areas back together. I pushed it down into the splits with an Exacto knife blade and used small clamps to squeeze the layers back together for the 24-hour curing period.
I also used Loctite PL Marine to repair the 3⁄8″ hole I broke in the first liner. No glue on Earth would hold the broken-out plug in place against the pull of the suspension, so I fashioned a domed washer from an old metal brake shoe shim to spread out the force over a broader area. The metal is very thin, quite springy and easily formed with light taps of a ball-peen hammer.
Once I matched its contour of the outside of the helmet liner shell, I trimmed it round to 1 1⁄4″ diameter and drilled a hole in the center big enough for the new rivet. To fit the washer to the shell, I held it in place using an electric switch plate screw and nut and used the plug to center it. With the washer located, I traced its outline on the shell with a scribe. After removing it, I used a rotary tool with a sanding drum to relieve the liner material slightly underneath the washer so it would be flush with the surface when installed. I did this with great care to not remove too much and weaken the liner shell. I coated the relieved area and the plug with the Loctite PL Marine and installed it tightly with the screw and nut as I had when locating the inletting. Then, I wiped off any excess adhesive and let it cure. While noticeable, the repair appeared solid and may prove an excellent way to salvage other original liners damaged in this way.
Headband
Installing the headband and nape strap band is a job that almost requires three hands. A helper is advisable to hold the helmet steady while setting the rivet heads. There are special tools for this, but I made my own in a few minutes. Remember, you can’t set a rivet correctly if it moves backward when you strike it. To support the dome of the rivet on the outside of the liner shell, I used a flattened piece of scrap lead. It is soft enough to shape to the dome and solid enough to provide enough resistance for setting.
To do the actual setting, I made two tools: a pointy one to flare out the open mouth of the rivet and a concave one to curl the flared edge down over itself and fully seat the rivet on the A-washer. The concave tool was made by drilling the tip of a piece of rod and polishing the surface with a rotary tool grinding stone. I’d probably invest in a nice store-bought setter if I had to do 10 helmets.
As an experiment to test the fit of the suspension, I installed the whole thing with screws first. It’s how I realized how tight it had to be. I chose to leave those screws in during the riveting, removing them one by one as I replaced them with rivets. I figured the even stretching of the suspension would do me good. Whether it did or didn’t, it didn’t make it any more challenging to install the rivets, and it helped ensure I didn’t forget to install the tail ends of the paratrooper chinstrap yokes in the right spots. (Those were the hardest rivets to set because it’s where the most material had to be compressed.)
It’s a struggle to hold down the “A” frame washer to tightly press the rivet against the improvised sheet-lead bucking bar while simultaneously holding the flaring and spreading tools straight. You don’t want to hit them at an angle if you can help it because it will make the flare or curl uneven. It seemed to take an hour to install nine rivets, but it probably wasn’t that long. Once you start curling down the flare, it gets a lot easier. The rivets are supposed to be tight, so you have to hit them fairly hard at the end and make sure the dome of the rivet is supported by the lead sheet every time you strike your setting tools. If you don’t, you are liable to crack the liner shell.
Snap!
The only parts not included in my paratrooper liner kit were a pair of DOT brand Baby Durable snap fastener sockets and caps. These are still in production and can be ordered from Tandy Leather (listed as Line 20 Baby Durable Snaps) or directly from DOT Fasteners. The early paratrooper helmets used nickel-plated ones, and the later ones were made of blackened brass. You can buy the tools to set them for a bit over five bucks, but I just reduced the head size of my curling punch to fit in the socket and used my shop-made tools. I forgot my sheet lead at home, so I improvised a fully effective anvil to support the snap cap by whacking a dimple into a block of wood with the ball of my ball-peen hammer. Compared to setting the suspension rivets, the snap sockets were … a snap. Nothing is trying to pull the sockets off the end of the cap post so you can hold them in place while you work with just a piece of tape.
The only challenge with the snaps is properly locating the holes for mounting. Lacking an original helmet liner to copy, I extrapolated. The horizontal location of the socket was based on the centerline of the steel pot chin strap when positioned in the center of its swivel. I found it by putting the liner in the steel pot, drooping over the chin strap’s snap tab, so it hung straight down in the liner and marking its centerline on the liner with a piece of tape. To estimate the vertical position of the socket, I measured off a photograph and used a little algebra.
With the snap sockets installed, the last step was to paint the outside of the liner with the remainder of my olive drab spray paint. I saw no need to strip off the old paint. The U.S. Army certainly would never have bothered. I gave it a light scuffing with 100-grit sandpaper, picked off all the loose flakes and gave it two coats. It is now jump-ready, and my son has advised me he intends to use it for exactly that purpose, provided he can get it back from his sister. That will be another story.
For more info:
AtTheFront.com
TandyLeather.com
DOTFasteners.com