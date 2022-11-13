Franchi Momentum Rifle Package

Key Features

The Momentum bolt has a chrome-plated, robust, one-piece monolithic design with attractive spiral fluting to help reduce overall weight. There are three rounded steel lugs for a rock-solid lockup. The bolt release is a horizontal hinged latch located on the left rear side of the receiver.

Momentum’s 60-degree bolt lift along with its short handle translates to a quick second or, if needed, third shot. There is no sloppiness during ejection and the action is fast and glassy smooth. The firing pin indicator is located at the rear of action, protruding when the rifle is cocked. The rifle has a two-position safety. The chamber can be unloaded with the safety on, a great feature in a hunting rifle.

The 22″ right-hand twist 1:11″-ratio free-floating light-contour barrel is made of cold-hammer-forged chrome molybdenum steel, a strong wear and corrosion steel. It sports a rich black/blue matte finish. The importance of a free-floating barrel is paramount to the rifle’s accuracy.

Without getting into barrel harmonics and vibration, simply put, a free-floating barrel will vibrate at the same frequency consistently from shot-to-shot whereas a barrel touching any such as the forend will not. Such inconsistent vibration is what hurts accuracy.

My rifle absolutely loved Hornady’s Custom Lite 125-grain SST (Super Shock Tip) ammo and happily gave up 0.60″ groups at 100 yards at an average velocity just over 2,400 fps. Sub-MOA accuracy in a “price-point” rifle package!

The Momentum’s muzzle has a knurled cap protecting the 5/8-24 threaded muzzle for your favorite suppressor or brake. You can opt to purchase the rifle with or without the threaded cap — same price.

The rifle can be purchased alone or as part of the combo package with the previously mentioned Burris Fullfield II 3-9x 40mm scope with ballistic-plex reticle. As Burris has three such scopes, Franchi could have offered a less expensive plain-plex reticle, but the upgraded model makes long distance hold-over easier. Windage and elevation knobs click on industry-common 0.25 MOA adjustments.

The receiver employs a top-loading box magazine with a hinged floorplate. Floorplate, follower and spring are all metal, not plastic. The magazine release button is located within the lower forward section of the trigger guard and capacity is four rounds plus one in the pipe.

The single-stage Franchi Relia trigger is adjustable from 2 to 4 lbs. Out of the box, my rifle was set at 3.5 lbs., and proved to have a reliably crisp and clean break.

The black molded polymer synthetic stock is ergonomically designed and features molded textured grip panels in all key locations — the bottom rear section of the stock, along the back and sides of the butt pad, throughout the pistol grip, above the receiver and below and alongside the forearm. These key locations are important referencing your shooting positions — standing, kneeling, sitting, prone, bench shooting referencing sleds and shooting bags — so you’re covered nicely for both the field and range.

Franchi’s Rubber TSA recoil pad gives a very comfortable 45–50% felt-recoil reduction. The magic is the gel-filled insert.

Franchi Momentum weighs 6 lbs., 10 oz. while scope weight is 16 oz., bringing the total package weight to 7 lbs., 10 oz. The Momentum’s overall length is 42.3″ and there are recessed swivel attachment points fore and aft.