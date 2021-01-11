Four For Fighting

Ithaca Model 37
Perhaps as a bit of repartee Browning designed his last repeating shotgun, a pump, in 1913 right after the M12 surfaced. Initially produced in 20-gauge as the Remington Model 17, Ithaca waited patiently for the patents to expire before marketing its version in 1937.
Also slam-fire-capable until liability concerns led to a rework eliminating the feature, the Model 37 both loads and ejects through the bottom. There is no opening on the top or either side of the receiver. A unique shell carrier does double duty, flinging the empty out the bottom while the next shell rides along its upper surface, ready to be pivoted up and into the chamber as the pump comes forward.
Helpful for lefties, it leaves a bit more of the mechanism visible from the bottom than we’re used to seeing but this is offset by the benefit of only having a single downward-facing entry point for debris.
Arriving too late for WWI, the M37 nonetheless saw action in WWII, though it’s one of the rarer military shotguns of the era. Used in training, trench and riot versions, just under 6,600 were delivered as the Ordnance Department quickly decided Ithaca’s manufacturing capacity was better spent making M1911A1 pistols.
Where the 37 made its greatest impact, though, was in Vietnam. Ithaca produced somewhere over 40,000 riot Model 37s, 22,000 of which were for the South Vietnamese Army. A smaller number of trench guns were made, most of which were for a 1967 contract with the Navy and reportedly used by the SEALS.
An unusual accouterment was the muzzle-mounted “duckbill” diverter, a choke-like device intended to broaden the gun’s pattern. Whatever its effectiveness in the field may have been, it hasn’t really lived past the conflict. Vietnam also saw the advent of the Remington 870 as a military shotgun, but that starts another list of shotguns …
