Four For Fighting

Presumably, it would take a bit of effort to get the WWI Germans to accuse you of war crimes but the 12-gauge Winchester 1897 managed it. The great granddaddy of all combat shotguns, the ’97 is best known in trench guise with a 20″ barrel, bayonet mount and heat shield.

Designed by John Moses Browning — who basically invented everything — the M97 is a refinement of his earlier 1893. Its popularity was one of the things that broke Winchester’s long-standing relationship with Browning, delaying the introduction of the gun that eventually became the Remington Model 11.

Torched off by an exposed hammer, the ’97’s externally reciprocating bolt bites the web of the shooter’s hand, the carrier mechanism appears to disassemble itself when stroked and the rear-set trigger guard gives it an unusual, awkward look. However, what it lacks in pretty is made up for in trench-war ugliness, where its six rounds of 9-pellet 00 buck were absolutely devastating.

Since the ’97 slam-fires — hold the trigger, run the pump and the gun discharges when the pump comes home — the rate of fire was tremendous against the bolt-action German Mausers. A line of doughboys so armed produced a wall of metal through which no sane man would wish to advance, inspiring the Kaiser’s War Crime complaint. The ’97s were also reportedly used to down carrier pigeons and deflect incoming hand grenades flung towards the U.S. trenches, though there’s a fair degree of skepticism about the latter.