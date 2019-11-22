Former head of Brady Campaign acknowledges gun owners are ‘unfairly demonized’

Jaws dropped, hands clapped and suddenly thousands of honest Second Amendment activists who have been besieged for decades by the gun prohibition lobby were vindicated. Dismissed as “paranoids” too often to track, gun owners can now say it’s not paranoia if they really are after you.



And anti-gun social bigots are after you. Gross continued, explaining, “I’m here because I’ve seen firsthand how an ideological hatred of guns and the people who own them is more important to some people than the actual goal of saving lives.”



Insider Online had the opportunity to chat with Gross two days later. He’s hooked up with Rob Pincus, the firearms trainer and Second Amendment activist, to launch the Center for Gun Rights and Responsibilities, which is more of a concept than a storefront operation.



Gross left the Brady Campaign about two years ago,and said when he departed, “I had a lot of issues with a lot of people who thought they were on my side.”



They would approach him with something of a wink and a smile, and tell him, “I think we should get rid of all the guns.”



“There’s nothing that pisses me off more than people who will…claim that they share my goals of making us all safer,” he said.



But then they reveal they have their own agendas.



Now he works as a consultant and communications specialist. About a year ago he attended a Pincus class in Massachusetts where they had an off-the-cuff conversation afterwards and found many areas where they agreed. From that conversation things gelled, and now they’re looking to launch their first project by the end of this year.