Foolish Falsehoods

One thing about looking back on the past year — not everyone has tired of it just yet, although we’re nearly a month into 2024 — is that some perspective about 2023 will come in handy now that state legislatures are considering even more gun control laws.

Here are some things about which the ardent anti-gunners should be reminded — and rebuked —at every opportunity because they’ve got it coming, and they’re trying harder to erode your rights.

Item #1: Last year, the U.S. saw three more states (Georgia, Florida and Nebraska) join the states adopting so-called “constitutional carry” statutes. It was one of the biggest gun rights stories of the year. These laws evidently drive gun prohibitionists nuts. How else can anyone explain some of the demonstrably false and downright foolish arguments against permitless carry?

As this column was being written, a Fox News affiliate in Orlando, Florida published a story pointing to some myths launched against the Sunshine State’s new permitless law. Opponents insisted the law would authorize open carry. Uh, nope! The story correctly explained how open carry under most circumstances remains illegal, with exceptions for anyone “engaged in, or traveling to or from fishing, camping, hunting or test/target shooting.”

Another myth busted: “Anyone can get a gun without a background check.” This nonsense was deliberately circulated by people hoping to spread panic. According to the Fox report, “The new law does not change who can purchase a firearm or the waiting period to purchase firearms.” Buyers must still fill out all the paperwork, which is checked by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Honestly, since gun politics is my beat as a journalist, I’ve heard this argument just about any place a new pro-rights law is proposed. Distortion and deception must be on the first page of the gun control playbook.

Lastly, the Fox story pointed to the “You can carry a gun anywhere” claim. Fails the smell test every time, everywhere. Said Fox: “The new law does not change where you can carry a firearm. You may not carry a firearm anywhere that a private business or property owner has prohibited them or anywhere outlined in 790.06 of the Florida Statutes, including, but not limited to, schools, any college or university, bars, courthouses, and into government buildings.”

This argument rivals the assertion by gun prohibitionists that the NRA has a “guns everywhere” agenda because the organization has lobbied hard for expanded concealed carry.