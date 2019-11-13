1. Instigate rather than lead — Some people are very good at getting others energized and angry, but then walk away before showing them how to channel the energy into action. This column endeavors to provide action items. Igniting anger without direction is wasted effort.



2. Let the “perfect” be the enemy of the “good” — Most of us know someone who rejects a political candidate because they’re not — in his/her opinion, anyway — 100 percent in alignment with everything Mr./Ms. Know-it-all believes or wants. Maybe the plan or candidate is only 75 or 80 percent and it’s never “good enough.” Social media is full of such people. Don’t be this person because you’ll never accomplish anything.



Someone who agrees with your worldview most of the time is someone who can be educated. The person’s opponent, who disagrees with your views 100 percent and hates everything you believe in, will not be educated and will only be happy to slam a door in your face. Let it sink in.



Unless you’ve been living in a cave, at some point over the past seven months you’ve heard what the contenders think of your Second Amendment rights. Only you and like-minded people can stop them. It’s a big job and it requires full engagement. As the late Bill Jordan made perfectly clear in his book about gunfighting, there is No Second-Place Winner.



Here’s an idea. If you don’t think anybody measures up to your ideal, run for office. Study the issues. Assemble a platform. You may be smarter than you think you are. Short of this, be available to offer guidance to the candidate you’re backing.



3. Make excuses for dropping the ball — Don’t be the person who calls a major gun rights organization on the Monday before Election Day and asks for whom they should vote. The “I don’t have the time to read a newspaper” excuse is pretty hollow, since these days people read newspapers on their cell phones.



Likewise, saying “I don’t want my name on a list” is the least credulous argument of them all for not voting. Take this column’s word for it, if you own a car, a firearm, a house, pay your taxes, have a credit card … your name is on a list. Several of them, in fact, and “they” already know who you are.



4. Be a “Keyboard Commando” — Social media is filled with chest-thumpers; people who vow to “go down fighting” when all they really need to do is get active and vote. Sometimes, these people actually discourage others from voting because they are consistently negative about everything. (See #2!)



5. Think George will do it — We’ll put this another way. Would you miss your son’s graduation? How about your daughter’s wedding?



Defending your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms is essentially the same thing. You need to “be there.” You need to do what it takes to make sure your friends and family “are there” as well.



Anti-gunners win by mobilizing people, and don’t kid yourself, they are good at it. If you belong to a local gun club, start working right now to make sure you get people to the polls this fall, and learn from your opponents.