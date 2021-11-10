VentureGear Drop Zone Glasses
Interchangeable lenses in various colors aren’t new or incredibly unique. Switching them out can be a pain until you get used to it — bending and pushing all while trying not to crack or scratch a lens. The Drop Zone Kit from VentureGear features the most unique lens changing system I’ve ever seen. The Drop Zone glasses do not have an overarching frame but a large lens and two temple pieces. Both sides of the “frame” twist off the lens leaving you with three parts.
The nosepiece is a bit tricker to remove without smudging the lens, but the kit comes with a cleaning cloth for this purpose. Included in the kit are four interchangeable lenses (clear, orange, vermilion, and smoke green), a single nosepiece, frame, and cleaning cloth, all encased in a crush-resistant case. The lenses come equipped with H2X anti-fog technology and pass MIL-PRF 32432 High Velocity Impact Standards. The various lenses provide different levels of protection from different light sources. All provide at least 99% protection from UVA/UVB waves.