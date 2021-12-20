This rifle has the lever loop style which is just a little bit larger for easy use with gloved hands during hunting season. The stock is the gray laminate as found on Ruger bolt actions in the past and is fitted with a recoil pad to handle the generous felt recoil resulting from the heavy duty .45-70 hunting loads available today. Sights on this first Marlin are a receiver mounted peep sight matched up with a front sight with a white stripe for quick sight picture pick up.

Form and function are blended perfectly as shown by the test targets. This is not a bolt action with a solidly bedded action mounted in a one-piece stock, but rather a standard lever action consisting of a butt stock and a forearm which is a combination many think cannot be as accurate. This is not the case! Once sighted in and with the proper loads, this Ruger/Marlin delivers three-shot groups of one-inch or less, at 100 yards. Some of these groups are closing in on one-half inch. An example is the .585” group for three shots with the Hornady LeverEvolution 325 grain FTX designed specifically for use in lever action rifles.