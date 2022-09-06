EXCLUSIVES: Ohio Fights Back

The IWI Masada

A Good Pistol At A Good Price
Written By Nic Lenze
This week, Nic Lenze takes his First Look at the IWI Masada, a pistol that offers everything you need in a 9mm striker-fired pistol, and for less money than its competitors.

Gear List

Ears: Axil GS Extreme, https://goaxil.com/
Eyes: Gatorz Eyewear, https://gatorz.com
Optic: Holosun HE508T-RD X2 Open Reflex Sight, https://holosun.com

FMG’s product selections are curated by the editorial team. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission, at no cost to you. We only recommend products we genuinely love.

