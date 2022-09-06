The IWI Masada
A Good Pistol At A Good Price
This week, Nic Lenze takes his First Look at the IWI Masada, a pistol that offers everything you need in a 9mm striker-fired pistol, and for less money than its competitors.
Gear List
• Ears: Axil GS Extreme, https://goaxil.com/
• Eyes: Gatorz Eyewear, https://gatorz.com
• Optic: Holosun HE508T-RD X2 Open Reflex Sight, https://holosun.com
