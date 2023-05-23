As with all Victors, this model features Springfield’s free float M-Lok handguard and performance upgrades for professional grade reliability. Enhancements include a premium nickel boron trigger, Melonite-coated barrel, enhanced Melonite-coated carrier group and a pinned low-profile gas block. A B5 Systems Type 23 P-Grip pistol grip enhances control and performance.

The bolt carrier group employs a heavy-duty M16-pattern bolt carrier along with a 9310 steel bolt, featuring high-pressure testing/magnetic particle inspection (HPT/MPI).

The SAINT Victor Rifle also features SA spring-loaded flip-up iron sights that are adjustable for windage and elevation. Topping off the 1:8” twist 16” CMV steel barrel is the SA Muzzle Brake, designed to simultaneously reduce muzzle rise and soften perceived recoil.

The SAINT Victor with Law Tactical Folder comes with a 30-round Magpul PMAG Gen M3 magazine, and has an MSRP of $1,363. For more information, visit Springfield-Armory.com.

Want to see more First Looks? Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get them delivered straight to your inbox.