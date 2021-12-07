Springfield Armory Releases SAINT Edge ATC AR-15 Rifle

It looks cool, but does it shoot? I’m eager to put this rifle to the test. Springfield advertises a sub-MOA guarantee (3-shot group at 100 yards with match-grade factory ammunition and a skilled shooter) on both rifles in this series. The standard and Elite both use a Melonite coated 18″ 1:7 Ballistic Advantage barrel and a traditional but robust M16 bolt carrier group. Though the BCG may be the same, the SAINT Edge is much different than a traditional M16.

The first thing I noticed was the unique handguard and lower. Rather than separate at the magazine well, this gun essentially splits in half long-ways. The barrel lifts out of the lower, which looks more like a stock than a lower at disassembly, but does require removal of the handguard first.

I will admit, field stripping the SAINT Edge for the first time was not intuitive. Despite its appearance, it does not disassemble in quite the same way as an AR. It requires a 1/8″ hex key and removal of the handguard before removal of the barrel. The SAINT Edge features tension screws, part of the Accu-Tite Plus tension system, that require attention during the process as well. This system eliminates play between the upper and lower receiver for more accurate shots.

Fair warning — the upper and lower are very tightly fit. There really is no play. The pistol grip is also slightly different, at a steeper angle than a traditional AR-15 grip. The B5 Systems composite grip has texturing on its front and sides for better grip. Though I am predisposed to mil-spec from my experiences in high power, the SAINT Edge’s unique style and build has my interest piqued. Keep a look out for a full-review and test to come.

SAINT Edge ATC Standard AR-15 — MSRP: $1549

SAINT Edge ATC Elite AR-15 — MSRP: $1,899