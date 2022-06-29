The new SnapSafe GlideVault was designed for homeowners seeking a discreet, secure storage solution for firearms and other valuables. It features a tough steel exterior, tempered glass touchpad, and spring-assisted slide-out drawer to protect valuables and offer quick user access.

The GlideVault comfortably fits two to three pistols and ammo or a combination of other valuables. Items stored inside are protected by a 16-gauge steel exterior housing, pry-resistant door and two internal hardened locking lugs. It can be permanently installed using pre-drilled mounting holes or anchors to any stationery objects using the included five-foot cable.

It measures 15.9″ wide, 12.2″ deep and 4.4″ high, and weighs in at 26 lbs., making it perfect to tuck into small spaces like a closet shelf or desk cabinet. But, its modern styling means you don’t have to hide it unless you want to. The light-grey powder-coated finish and black tempered glass door match any decor and are the perfect facades for this unassuming safe.