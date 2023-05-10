Savage Arms 400 Legend Rifle Lineup

With an unsuccessful turkey season behind me, it’s time to shift my focus to deer season — after I do little (or a lot of) fishing and boating, of course. And while I have few hunting rifles I tend to prefer, what I don’t have is anything chambered in 400 Legend.

Enter Savage Arms. Savage Arms has announced they’ve partnered with Winchester Ammunition to bring deer hunters several rifles chambered in 400 Legend in time for 2023 hunting seasons. The Savage 110 Apex Hunter XP, 110 Hog Hunter, Axis II XP and 11 other models will soon be available in the new hard-hitting, yet mildly recoiling caliber.

Straight-walled cartridges, and especially the 400 Legend’s predecessor the 350 Legend, were initially born for states like Ohio and Michigan. Their purpose was to bring modern projectiles and cartridge technologies to areas, states and hunters that were previously limited to shotgun slug or historically limited rifle caliber options.

Due to the performance-driven popularity of these cartridges, straight-wall options have gained traction outside of traditional shotgun slug areas as well, leading Savage to respond by adding more than a dozen 400 Legend rifles to its lineup.

The 400 Legend straight-walled cartridge offers 100% more energy than a 12-gauge slug with 55% less felt recoil. When compared to its rifle counterparts and predecessors, it brings the same amount of energy as the 450 Bushmaster, with a reduction in felt recoil of 20%. The 400 Legend also offers 25% more energy than the 350 Legend for more penetration and improved terminal ballistics.

More information on the full lineup of Savage rifles chambered in 400 Legend, as well as when they will be available, can be found at SavageArms.com.

