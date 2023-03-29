Ryker Grip & Sling 2.0

Full disclosure, the following products from Ryker USA aren’t new to the market but are new to me. And, since we’ve never shared products from this company before, I deemed it fitting for a “First Look.”

A little background for context. I was in a car accident a little over 10 years ago. A driver failed to yield and plowed into the driver’s side of my truck as I went through an intersection, leaving me with a separated left shoulder, torn rotator cuff and a couple of herniated discs in my neck. And if you know anything about shoulder injuries, you know it’s just one of those joints that’s never quite right again, no matter how much physical therapy, cortisone shots, etc., you get.

Although ambidextrous, I do shoot right-handed. Since the accident and the lingering pinched nerves that flare up from time to time as a result, I sometimes have a difficult time supporting a long gun. Especially if I shoot for any extended length of time. Not to mention I’m only 5’3″, so I basically have T-Rex arms. All that to say, I was intrigued when I stumbled upon the Ryker USA shooting bay at The Gathering event presented by Palmetto State Armory.