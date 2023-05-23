Ruger LC Charger In 5.7x28mm

The Ruger LC Charger is an all-new, large-format pistol featuring a 10.3″ threaded barrel, ambidextrous manual safety, and a reversible magazine release. It’s chambered in the low-recoiling 5.7x28mm cartridge is available in an array of options for target shooting, small game and personal defense.

Based on the Ruger LC Carbine and utilizing the same magazines and controls as the Ruger-5.7 pistol, the LC Charger combines the best of both platforms.

The pistol features an M-LOK aluminum free-float handguard with adjustable hand stop, multiple QD attachment points for slings, and a full-length Picatinny rail for optics.

Like the Ruger-5.7 pistol, the LC Charger utilizes Ruger’s Secure Action fire-control mechanism that combines a protected internal hammer with a bladed-safety trigger that has a short, smooth pull, clean break and positive reset. The nitride-coated alloy steel barrel is threaded 1/2″-28 for the attachment of standard muzzle accessories.

The Ruger LC Charger is made in the U.S. and ideal for the range, home defense, backpacking, or small game.