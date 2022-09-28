EXCLUSIVES: JUSTIN CASE

Rock River Arms All Terrain Hunter

Chambered In .223 Wylde
Written By GUNS Staff
From Rock River Arms, the All Terrain Hunter (ATH) rifle is chambered in .223 Wylde to accommodate both 5.56mm and .223 Remington hunting ammunition. The 18″ barrel has a 1:8″ twist rate and guaranteed 3/4 MOA accuracy at 100 yards. It mates to a forged A4 upper receiver and is shrouded by a 13″ free-float handguard. The rail system accommodates optics and thermal gear, while the M-LOK compatible handguard allows mounting for bipods, slings and lights. A winter trigger guard provides room for gloved fingers and the Hogue pistol grip gloved hands with its no-slip rubber coating and prominent finger grooves. The two-stage Ultra Match Varmint Trigger boasts light take-up, crisp break and 3.5–4 lb. pull weight.

Starting at $1,425

RockRiverArms.com

