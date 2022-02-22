Pelican iM3300 Storm Long Case

My soft-sided gun-case I typically sling over my shoulder wasn’t going to be enough to protect my gun – something not easily replaced. I’ve heard about Pelican cases for years, but never had the opportunity to try one myself. Any other hard cases I’ve owned were polymer and would crack under extreme pressure. After some research, I decided the iM3300 Storm Long Case would be the best fit. I needed to be able to transport a scoped AR-15 or a Palma rifle with a 30-inch barrel — not all cases have enough room for this. The interior of the IM3300 measures 50.5″ x 14″ x 6.” I managed to fit not only my service rifle, sling, six boxes of ammunition and 5 magazines inside, but three pistols as well. I did have to remove one layer of foam to fit the items in the case, but was able to store flat items, like magazines, in layers. The bottom of the case still retained two pieces of foam after I removed one. With all pieces of foam, the case weighed 23 pounds. It has two ergonomic handles – one on the side and top of the case for easy carry. Wheels on the base of the case make transportation even easier. The real advantage, besides the sturdy HPX resin were the six press and pull latches. In order to release each one, I needed to apply slight pressure to the center and lift up. This prevented the latches from coming open on their own or with light pressure. Four padlock able hasps along the long side of the case made for extra security. An included Vortex Valve prevents vacuum lock, automictically releasing pressure so you can open your case even after extreme altitude changes. A microscopic filter inside blocks water and dust.