New Bonfire 2.0 From Solo Stove

Hi, my name is Ashley and I’m a sucker for a good Kickstarter campaign. You know, those things you often see on social media where a solo entrepreneur or small start-up is raise money to take their innovative gizmo or gadget from concept to reality?

Well, a few years ago, I came across what I thought would make a cool Christmas gift for my husband — the Solo Stove Bonfire. It’s turned out to be one of the most-used gifts I think I’ve ever bought for him. And I guess others must agree because Solo Stove has since expanded their product line to include various-sized fire pits, camp stoves and even a pizza oven, and can now be purchased direct through their website or household retailers including Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Tractor Supply Co., etc.

Most recently Solo Stove announced their bestselling Bonfire 2.0 is now available in four all-new colors, in addition to their original stainless steel model.