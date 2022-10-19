New Bonfire 2.0 From Solo Stove
Now Available In Four Colors
Hi, my name is Ashley and I’m a sucker for a good Kickstarter campaign. You know, those things you often see on social media where a solo entrepreneur or small start-up is raise money to take their innovative gizmo or gadget from concept to reality?
Well, a few years ago, I came across what I thought would make a cool Christmas gift for my husband — the Solo Stove Bonfire. It’s turned out to be one of the most-used gifts I think I’ve ever bought for him. And I guess others must agree because Solo Stove has since expanded their product line to include various-sized fire pits, camp stoves and even a pizza oven, and can now be purchased direct through their website or household retailers including Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Tractor Supply Co., etc.
Most recently Solo Stove announced their bestselling Bonfire 2.0 is now available in four all-new colors, in addition to their original stainless steel model.
While at first glance, it looks fairly similar to the drum you’d find inside your washing machine, the cool thing about Solo Stove is their signature 360° airflow design that super-heats air to burn off smoke before it can get to your clothes and hair. And weighing in at just over 23 pounds, its ultra portable. Ours lives out on our back patio, but it’s easy to throw into the back of the truck and haul with us for a weekend at hunt camp. Though as a South Carolina Gamecock fan, the new mulberry color may. just be close enough to garnet that I buy a second one to keep out at our property.
With a 19.5-inch diameter, the Bonfire 2.0 is the most popular size in Solo Stove’s fire pit line. The line up also includes the Mesa, which was sized for tabletops; the Ranger, which is the most portable at 15 lbs. and 15-inch diameter; and it’s largest, the Yukon which measures 27-inches in diameter. They also offer a variety of add-on cooking accessories such as cast iron griddles, grills and woks that make it perfect for camping or hunting trips.
For more information, visit solostove.com.