Back by popular demand, this week, Ruger announced the reintroduction of the Marlin Model 336 Classic lever-action rifle.

Chambered in .30-30 Win., the Model 336 Classic has an American black walnut stock and forend with checkering to improve grip. The stock’s black pistol grip cap is inset with a Marlin Horse and Rider medallion, and the forend is attached using a barrel band.

The alloy steel rifle features a standard-sized finger lever, 20.25-inch cold hammer-forged barrel, adjustable semi-buckhorn sights, and a six-round magazine capacity. Like the classic 336, it has a gold-colored trigger.

The Ruger-made Model 336 Classic is marked “Mayodan, NC,” bears an “RM” or Ruger-Made serial number prefix and features the red and white bullseye in the stock.

Additional models, in different calibers and configurations, will be released throughout the coming year. To learn more about the Marlin Model 336 Classic (MSRP $1,239), visit MarlinFirearms.com.