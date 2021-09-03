CZ P-10 F Competition Ready 9mm

A gold colored barrel slide cover, trigger, and Henning Group Magazine bases make the new CZ P-10 F Competition Ready sure to stand out.

CZ’s newest striker fired pistol has evolved from its tactical line, featuring a barrel and slide a half-inch longer than the full-size model, allowing for a longer sight radius. The 9mm package includes a fiber optic front sight and fixed serrated rear sight. The slide is milled to accept mounting plates for most popular red-dot optics.

The longer barrel has also improved ramp geometry and a match 9mm chamber for greater reliability and accuracy.

Apex Tactical is well represented in this model. The P-10 F Competition Ready features an Apex Tactical extended magazine catch, extended slide stop and back-slide cover.

This polymer frame pistol comes with three interchangeable backstraps and features an HB Industries trigger. It ships with standard 19-round magazines, though a 10-roud version is available for purchase in restricted states.

MSRP: $999