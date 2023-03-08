"Call Me Hunter" By Jim Shockey

March is National Reading Month, so it seemed only fitting that I shared a book I’ve been anticipating since 2021 when it was first teased on an episode of Jack Carr’s Danger Close podcast — Jim Shockey’s forthcoming novel “Call Me Hunter.”

Although it’s a work of fiction, Shockey says it is partly based on his life and has autobiographical elements. For those who aren’t hunters and may not be familiar, Shockey is an award-winning outdoor writer, wildlife photographer/videographer, naturalist, wilderness guide, and outfitter who is accomplished in archery, muzzleloader, and rifle.

About “Call Me Hunter”

An elite secret society of killers has controlled the world’s treasures for hundreds of years…until one member tears himself free to salvage his soul and protect his daughter’s life in this electrifying and thrilling debut.

The single greatest work of art in the world is not in the Louvre or The Met, or in any private collection. In fact, its whereabouts are unknown.

Once in a long while, a child is born possessing the rarest of gifts, the innate ability to feel impossible beauty, to recognize priceless works of art. When such a child is discovered, a 250-year-old secret organization called Our World trains them to acquire the greatest works of art through theft, bribery, forgery, and even murder. Once found, the masterpiece will disappear again without anyone ever knowing it surfaced and sold for billions of dollars of profit at a secret auction attended by only the wealthiest of the art world’s patrons.

One of Our World’s rare geniuses is Zhivago. He is also a psychopathic killer. On his trail is Hunter, a man who will stop at nothing to destroy the organization and save his daughter from suffering the same fate her mother did at its hands.

“Call Me Hunter” is slated for release in October 2023 and is now available for pre-order. simonandschuster.com

