It’s March 1, which for me, means opening day of turkey season is exactly 3 weeks away (not that I’m counting or anything).

Admittedly, hunting has been pushed to the back burner for me these past several years due to having babies and raising toddlers, but now that my kids are a little older, I’m excited to get back to it. In preparation, I’ve been taking inventory of my gear to see what needs replacing or upgrading, and reading reviews on all the latest gizmos and gadgets. One that intrigued me is the new Burris SpeedBead Vent Rib Mount.

I’ve never used a red dot for turkey hunting, but this may just be the year that I try it out.