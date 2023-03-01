Burris SpeedBead Vent Rib Mount
It’s March 1, which for me, means opening day of turkey season is exactly 3 weeks away (not that I’m counting or anything).
Admittedly, hunting has been pushed to the back burner for me these past several years due to having babies and raising toddlers, but now that my kids are a little older, I’m excited to get back to it. In preparation, I’ve been taking inventory of my gear to see what needs replacing or upgrading, and reading reviews on all the latest gizmos and gadgets. One that intrigued me is the new Burris SpeedBead Vent Rib Mount.
I’ve never used a red dot for turkey hunting, but this may just be the year that I try it out.
Designed for use with the Burris FastFire series red dots or any red dot that uses a Docter mounting pattern, the SpeedBead Vent Rib Mount is a simple DIY installation that requires no drilling or tapping.
The mount’s unique design makes it self-centering, and the mount comes with assorted rib adapters to fit multiple shotgun vent rib widths. Constructed of aluminum with a black anodized finish that will last and won’t harm your gun. Simply install your red dot onto the mount and clamp the mount to your preferred location on your shotgun’s rib.
The Burris SpeedBead Vent Rib Mount is an ideal solution for updating shotguns that did not come from the factory with an optic-compatible receiver including shotguns utilizing high-density ammunition, those fitted with tight chokes, or hunting styles that bring big toms into close range.
MSRP: $60